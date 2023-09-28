Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)

Mariners (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)

Marlins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)

Mets (+115) Total: 7.5

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-225)

Phillies (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Pirates (+180)

Pirates (+180) Total: 8

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-2.5)

Lions (-2.5) Lions Moneyline: -135

-135 Packers Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 45

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)

Orioles (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)

Red Sox (+105) Total: 7.5

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-250)

Brewers (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+190)

Cardinals (+190) Total: 8

Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)

Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa Moneyline: -165

-165 Temple Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 55.5

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)

Braves (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)

Cubs (+120) Total: 9.5

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)

Dodgers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)

Rockies (+180) Total: 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.