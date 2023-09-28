Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Smyth County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marion Senior High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chilhowie High School at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
