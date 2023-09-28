At +12500 as of September 28, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Commanders are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (23rd in league) than their computer ranking (21st).

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +12500, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

The Commanders have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Commanders have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Commanders are averaging 288.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, giving up 331.7 yards per game.

On offense, the Commanders rank 19th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in points allowed (331.7 points allowed per contest).

Commanders Impact Players

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has two TDs and has gained 216 yards (72.0 per game).

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with three receptions for 49 yards.

In three games, Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), with three touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.7%.

On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and accumulated 42 yards.

Terry McLaurin has 13 receptions for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

Curtis Samuel has 10 receptions for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Montez Sweat has been causing chaos on defense, amassing 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Commanders.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +40000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +12500 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +8000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +12500 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +550 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

