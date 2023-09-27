The Baltimore Orioles (98-59) aim to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Washington Nationals (69-89), at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (10-14, 5.18 ERA).

Nationals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.49 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-14, 5.18 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will send Corbin (10-14) to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.18, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.

Corbin has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin has put up 28 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 31 appearances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

The Orioles' Rodriguez (6-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.49 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .256.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

