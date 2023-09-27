Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Lane Thomas and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Washington Nationals matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 36 walks and 85 RBI (163 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He's slashing .268/.317/.469 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Sep. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 133 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 43 bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.301/.416 so far this year.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 3 3 1 vs. Braves Sep. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 158 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 89 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .275/.371/.431 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits with 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.329/.498 so far this season.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

