The Baltimore Orioles (97-59) and Washington Nationals (69-88) clash in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series split with the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-7) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (8-12) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.01 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (8-12, 4.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 8-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing batters have a .252 batting average against him.

Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Josiah Gray vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.426) and ranks 16th in home runs hit (180) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1367 total hits and sixth in MLB action scoring 793 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Gray has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles will send Bradish (11-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, a 3.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.071 in 28 games this season.

He has 17 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.01), seventh in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9).

Kyle Bradish vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with 676 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 146 home runs (29th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 5-for-23 with a double over six innings.

