On Tuesday, September 26 at 6:35 PM ET, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (97-59) host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (69-88) in the series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.01 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (8-12, 4.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 52, or 67.5%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (41.4%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 4-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

