Gunnar Henderson and Lane Thomas will be among the star attractions when the Baltimore Orioles play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Nationals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 676 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.465 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (8-12) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Kyle Wright 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Patrick Corbin Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.