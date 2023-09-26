Tuesday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (97-59) against the Washington Nationals (69-88) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:35 PM on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-7) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (8-12) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (676 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule