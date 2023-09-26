On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .408. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 98th in slugging.

Meneses has had a hit in 102 of 148 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 45 times (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (52 of 148), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 69 .280 AVG .278 .325 OBP .328 .423 SLG .391 27 XBH 22 8 HR 5 44 RBI 43 60/18 K/BB 64/20 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings