C.J. Abrams -- hitting .225 with five doubles, a triple, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on September 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .247 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (89 of 145), with multiple hits 37 times (25.5%).
  • Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Abrams has had an RBI in 40 games this year (27.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 63 games this season (43.4%), including 16 multi-run games (11.0%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 70
.258 AVG .235
.326 OBP .280
.438 SLG .401
28 XBH 23
9 HR 9
34 RBI 29
52/22 K/BB 61/10
23 SB 20

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Bradish (11-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.01 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks fifth, 1.071 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
