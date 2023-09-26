C.J. Abrams -- hitting .225 with five doubles, a triple, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on September 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .247 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (89 of 145), with multiple hits 37 times (25.5%).

Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had an RBI in 40 games this year (27.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (43.4%), including 16 multi-run games (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 70 .258 AVG .235 .326 OBP .280 .438 SLG .401 28 XBH 23 9 HR 9 34 RBI 29 52/22 K/BB 61/10 23 SB 20

Orioles Pitching Rankings