Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Surry County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Surry County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Surry County High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Surry County High School at Greensville County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Emporia, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
