Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Portsmouth County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
I. C. Norcom High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
I. C. Norcom High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portsmouth Christian School at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
