At +12500, the Washington Commanders are No. 23 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 25.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Washington went 4-4. As favorites, the Commanders were 4-4-1.

The Commanders won only twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

Also, Brissett ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton compiled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +40000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +12500 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +8000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +12500 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +550 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.