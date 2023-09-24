Atlanta Braves (99-55) will play the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Nationals have been listed as +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-225). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +185 Braves (-2.5) 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+185) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 33-13 (71.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have come away with 57 wins in the 138 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

