How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Kyle Wright will be starting for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (144).
- Washington's .395 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- Washington has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (668 total runs).
- The Nationals are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the majors.
- Washington has a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.466).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jackson Rutledge (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Kopech
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Fried
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Charlie Morton
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|Kyle Wright
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|9/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Kyle Wright
|9/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
