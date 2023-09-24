Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samuel's season stats include 73 yards on eight receptions (9.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 19 yards. He has been targeted eight times.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Logan Thomas (out/concussion): 6 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Commanders vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|8
|73
|34
|0
|9.1
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
