How to Watch Commanders vs. Bills on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (2-0) host the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Commanders Insights (2022)
- Last year the Commanders put up just one more point per game (18.9) than the Bills allowed (17.9).
- The Commanders racked up only 11.2 more yards per game (330.3) than the Bills gave up (319.1) per contest last season.
- Last year Washington racked up 126.1 rushing yards per game, 21.5 more than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).
- The Commanders had 23 giveaways last year, while the Bills had 27 takeaways.
Commanders Home Performance (2022)
- The Commanders scored fewer points at home last season (17.8 per game) than they did overall (18.9), but also conceded fewer at home (19 per game) than overall (20.2).
- The Commanders picked up fewer yards at home (323.6 per game) than they did overall (330.3), but also allowed fewer at home (295.6 per game) than overall (304.6).
- Washington picked up 196.9 passing yards per game at home (7.3 fewer than overall) and conceded 195.7 at home (4.4 more than overall).
- At home, the Commanders accumulated more rushing yards (126.7 per game) than they did overall (126.1). They also conceded fewer rushing yards at home (99.9) than they did overall (113.3).
- The Commanders successfully converted 34.5% of third downs at home (0.7% less than overall), and conceded on 29.5% of third downs at home (2.4% less than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Arizona
|W 20-16
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Denver
|W 35-33
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.