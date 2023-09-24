Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (2-0) are dealing with seven players on the injury report.

The Commanders are coming off of a victory over the Denver Broncos by the score of 35-33.

The Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their most recent outing.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hip Full Participation In Practice
Curtis Samuel WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice
Logan Thomas TE Concussion Out
Nick Gates C Knee Full Participation In Practice
Da'Ron Payne DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Kamren Curl S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Jartavius Martin DB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
James Cook RB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Spencer Brown OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Poyer S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Tre'Davious White CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Micah Hyde S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice
Terrel Bernard LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Leonard Floyd DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Dawson Knox TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Phillips DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Commanders vs. Bills Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights (2022)

  • The Commanders ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but they really clicked on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 304.6 yards allowed per game.
  • Washington ranked 24th in scoring offense (18.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game) last year.
  • On the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 191.3 passing yards per game. They ranked 21st on offense (204.2 passing yards per game).
  • Washington put up 126.1 rushing yards per game on offense last year (12th in NFL), and it allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.
  • With 18 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Commanders' -5 turnover margin ranked 26th in the league.

Commanders vs. Bills Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Bills (-6)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-275), Commanders (+225)
  • Total: 43 points

