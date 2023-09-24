The Buffalo Bills (1-1) will face off against the Washington Commanders (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at FedExField. The Bills are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 43 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Bills/Commanders matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Commanders led after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last year.

The Commanders averaged 2.9 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Bills had the lead six times, were losing five times, and were knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter last year.

Looking at the first quarter last year, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points on offense (fifth-ranked) and surrendered an average of 5.4 points on defense (30th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Commanders won the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Commanders averaged 5.9 points in the second quarter (24th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 5.8 points on average in the second quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Bills won the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in two games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Buffalo averaged 9.6 points on offense and allowed an average of five points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

The Commanders won the third quarter in seven games last year, lost the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Commanders averaged 4.2 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.7 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last season, Buffalo's offense averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter. On defense, it surrendered 3.9 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Commanders won the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

The Commanders averaged 5.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.2 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Last year, the Bills won the fourth quarter in 10 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo averaged 6.6 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it surrendered an average of 4.4 points in the fourth quarter.

Commanders vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders were winning after the first half in eight games last year (6-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in six games (1-5), and were knotted up after the first half in three games (1-1-1).

In the first half last season, the Commanders averaged 8.8 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 9.6 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

Last year, the Bills were winning after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), were behind after the first half in three games (3-0), and were knotted up after the first half in three games (2-1).

In the first half, Buffalo averaged 15.1 points scored on offense last season (third-ranked). It allowed an average of 10.4 points on defense (11th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Commanders won the second half eight times, were outscored in that half seven times, and tied two times.

The Commanders' offense averaged 9.8 points in the second half last season. On defense, they surrendered 10.9 points on average in the second half.

Last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, were outscored in the second half in six games, and tied the second half in one game.

Buffalo scored an average of 12.3 points and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half last season.

