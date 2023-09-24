There are two matchups on Sunday's Bundesliga schedule, including 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 playing Bayer Leverkusen.

You can find info on how to watch Sunday's Bundesliga action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (1-1-2) makes the trip to face Bayer Leverkusen (3-1-0) at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-475)

Bayer Leverkusen (-475) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+900)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+900) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg (2-0-2) journeys to match up with Eintracht Frankfurt (1-3-0) at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Eintracht Frankfurt (+115)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+115) Underdog: SC Freiburg (+215)

SC Freiburg (+215) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.