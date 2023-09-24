Brian Robinson Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Washington Commanders match up with the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Trying to find Robinson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Robinson has season stats which include 146 rushing yards on 37 carries (3.9 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus three receptions on five targets for 49 yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: FP

Reported Injury: Hip

No other running back is on the injury report for the Commanders.

Commanders vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Robinson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 37 146 2 3.9 5 3 49 1

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0

