The William & Mary Tribe (3-0) and the Maine Black Bears (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in a clash of CAA opponents.

William & Mary ranks 62nd in points scored this season (24.0 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 12.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Maine ranks 94th in the FCS (290.7 total yards per game) and 86th defensively (400.3 total yards allowed per contest).

William & Mary vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

William & Mary vs. Maine Key Statistics

William & Mary Maine 409.7 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.7 (85th) 181.0 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (90th) 217.7 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.0 (78th) 192.0 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.7 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 571 yards (190.3 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 53.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Bronson Yoder has 245 rushing yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has 240 yards (80.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 85 yards in the passing game (on eight catches).

JT Mayo has hauled in nine catches for 142 yards (47.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

DreSean Kendrick has caught seven passes for 107 yards (35.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has racked up 494 yards (164.7 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes with four interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has rushed 56 times for a team-high 243 yards (81.0 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 65 yards.

John Gay has racked up 139 yards (on 22 carries) with one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson paces his squad with 110 receiving yards on 14 catches.

Montigo Moss has put up a 90-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 22 targets.

