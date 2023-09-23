The Week 4 college football schedule includes 17 games featuring a ranked team on the field. Among those contests is the No. 6 Oregon State Beavers squaring off against the No. 9 Washington State Cougars.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of week 4's top college football action.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-14.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)

No. 20 Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-24)

No. 18 Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-21.5)

No. 22 UCLA Bruins at No. 11 Utah Utes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-4.5)

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-7)

No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-20.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-21)

No. 14 Oregon State Beavers at No. 21 Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: Florida (-28)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-17.5)

No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-14.5)

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-3)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-15.5)

UAB Blazers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-42)

No. 5 USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-34.5)

California Golden Bears at No. 8 Washington Huskies

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-20.5)

Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.