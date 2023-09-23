The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 41.5.

Marshall is putting up 402.5 yards per game offensively this year (60th in the FBS), and is giving up 284.5 yards per game (28th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech is putting up 23 points per contest (98th-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (25.3 points given up per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -4.5 -110 -110 41.5 -105 -115 -200 +165

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

To go along with his 2,167 passing yards and 59% completion percentage last year, Grant Wells threw for nine touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Wells also provided value with his legs, rushing for 212 yards (1.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.

On 61 targets, Kaleb Smith had 37 grabs (3.4 per game) for 674 yards and three TDs in 11 games.

Keshawn King posted 443 rushing yards (40.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns while averaging 6 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, King reeled in 20 balls on 24 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Jalen Holston scampered for 321 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in the running game.

Last season Dax Hollifield delivered 57 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks in 11 games.

TyJuan Garbutt, who played in 11 games, collected 6.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 22 tackles.

Chamarri Conner helped on defense with 51 tackles and two TFL in 11 games.

Nasir Peoples totaled three TFL and 38 tackles in 11 games.

