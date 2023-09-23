Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our projection model predicts the Marshall Thundering Herd will beat the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Looking to bet on Marshall vs. Virginia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Marshall (-4.5)
|Over (41.5)
|Marshall 31, Virginia Tech 15
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 4 ACC Predictions
Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Hokies.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- The Hokies have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for Virginia Tech this season is 7.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Marshall Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 66.7%.
- The Thundering Herd are unbeaten against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- Marshall games average 43.5 total points per game this season, two more than the over/under for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hokies vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Marshall
|26
|15
|21
|17
|31
|13
|Virginia Tech
|23
|25.3
|26.5
|20.5
|16
|35
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.