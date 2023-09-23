The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-3) and the Richmond Spiders (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in a battle of CAA foes.

While Stony Brook's defense ranks 94th with 34.3 points allowed per game, the Seawolves have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 15th-worst (11.3 points per game). With 286.3 total yards per game on offense, Richmond ranks 96th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 36th, giving up 309.0 total yards per contest.

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Richmond vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Richmond vs. Stony Brook Key Statistics

Richmond Stony Brook 286.3 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.3 (80th) 309.0 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.0 (120th) 108.7 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.0 (80th) 177.7 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (86th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham leads Richmond with 517 yards on 59-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Milan Howard has run for 81 yards on 15 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Savon Smith has totaled 78 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has racked up 145 receiving yards on 10 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Nick DeGennaro has collected 139 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Ja'Vion Griffin's six targets have resulted in five catches for 59 yards.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has recorded 523 yards (174.3 ypg) on 52-of-103 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 127 yards on the ground.

Johnny Martin III has racked up 105 yards on 23 attempts, scoring one time.

Anthony Johnson's team-high 212 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 22 targets).

Jayce Freeman has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 90 yards so far this campaign.

Jayden Cook has a total of 90 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring one touchdown.

