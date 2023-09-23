The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Old Dominion is averaging 329.0 yards per game on offense this season (107th in the FBS), and is allowing 411.7 yards per game (107th) on defense. Texas A&M-Commerce has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 16th-worst in total yards per game (245.5) and fourth-worst in total yards surrendered per game (516.0).

Old Dominion vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Old Dominion vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Old Dominion Texas A&M-Commerce 329.0 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.5 (120th) 411.7 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.0 (61st) 137.7 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.0 (66th) 191.3 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (117th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recorded 574 yards (191.3 ypg) on 37-of-70 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 34 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Keshawn Wicks has 208 rushing yards on 42 carries.

Devin Roche has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 120 yards (40.0 per game).

Javon Harvey's leads his squad with 166 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in four receptions totaling 113 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isiah Paige's eight receptions have yielded 90 yards.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Peter Parrish has racked up 122 yards on 47.2% passing this season. He's also run for 48 yards with one score.

Reggie Branch has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 100 yards (50.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his four receptions this season are good for 43 yards.

Ra'veion Hargrove has piled up 52 yards (on 15 carries).

Keith Miller III has registered two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 72 (36.0 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has one touchdown.

Micaleous Elder's eight targets have resulted in six grabs for 33 yards.

