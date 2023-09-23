The Towson Tigers (1-2) go on the road to meet the Norfolk State Spartans (1-2) at Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Towson is totaling 16.3 points per game on offense this year (92nd in the FCS), and is giving up 30.0 points per game (75th) on defense. Norfolk State ranks 91st with 294.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 47th with 322.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Norfolk State vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Norfolk State vs. Towson Key Statistics

Norfolk State Towson 294.7 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (76th) 322.7 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (86th) 136.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.7 (68th) 158.3 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (90th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has compiled 475 yards on 54.4% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards .

X'Zavion Evans has rushed for 141 yards on 23 carries so far this year.

Lex Henry has four receptions for 38 yards (12.7 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 31 times for 100 yards and one score.

Aaron Moore leads his squad with 153 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has collected 146 receiving yards (48.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has recorded 496 yards (165.3 ypg) on 50-of-92 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Devin Matthews has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 127 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, D'Ago Hunter has carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards (37.0 per game).

Da'kendall James' team-high 181 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.

Lukkas Londono has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Daniel Thompson's three receptions have yielded 68 yards and one touchdown.

