Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Norfolk State Spartans and Towson Tigers square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Spartans. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Norfolk State vs. Towson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Norfolk State (-1.4) 50.8 Norfolk State 26, Towson 25

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans won just two games against the spread last season.

In Spartans games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have covered the spread in every game this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Towson 16.3 30.0 23.0 42.0 13.0 24.0 Norfolk State 21.3 32.3 24.0 33.0 20.0 32.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.