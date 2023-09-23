The Temple Owls (2-1) host the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Miami (FL) has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 15th-best in total offense (511 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (271 yards allowed per game). Temple ranks 92nd in the FBS with 24 points per game on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 22 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Temple 511 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (74th) 271 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (53rd) 189 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.7 (84th) 322 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (51st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 822 yards (274 ypg) on 57-of-75 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 26 times for 192 yards (64 per game), scoring one time.

Ajay Allen has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 137 yards (45.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's leads his squad with 314 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 21 targets).

Colbie Young has caught 15 passes for 209 yards (69.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacolby George has racked up 16 catches for 202 yards, an average of 67.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has racked up 760 yards (253.3 per game) while completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has run for 187 yards on 24 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has racked up 106 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 47 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 180 receiving yards (60 yards per game) are a team high. He has 11 catches on 18 targets.

Dante Wright has caught 15 passes and compiled 177 receiving yards (59 per game) with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has racked up 128 reciving yards (42.7 ypg) this season.

