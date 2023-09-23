The Liberty Flames (3-0) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 54.

Offensively, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 40.7 points per game. The Flames rank 69th on defense (22.7 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Florida International ranks 86th in the FBS (25.3 points per game), and it is 68th on defense (22.5 points allowed per game).

Liberty vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Liberty vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -10.5 -105 -115 54 -115 -105 -400 +300

Week 4 CUSA Betting Trends

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-0) this season.

Out of Liberty's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Liberty has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Liberty has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 763 yards (254.3 ypg) on 42-of-71 passing with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 221 yards on 41 carries.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 252 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 205 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Elijah Smoot has compiled five grabs for 102 yards, an average of 34 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Chris Boti has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has one TFL and six tackles.

Liberty's leading tackler, Tyren Dupree, has 21 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Jerome Jolly Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended.

