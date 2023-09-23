The Utah State Aggies (1-2) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the James Madison Dukes (3-0). The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.

James Madison ranks 81st in total offense (373.7 yards per game) and 45th in total defense (307.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Utah State is posting 407.3 total yards per game on offense this season (56th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 378.7 total yards per contest (88th-ranked).

James Madison vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

James Madison vs Utah State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -5.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

James Madison has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

James Madison has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

James Madison has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dukes a 71.4% chance to win.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 568 yards passing for James Madison, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 37 times for 228 yards (76.0 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 60 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 26 times for 156 yards (52.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 10 catches for 194 yards (64.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 10 passes for 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jamree Kromah has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

James Madison's tackle leader, Aiden Fisher, has 13 tackles this year.

Devyn Coles has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has five tackles and one pass defended to his name.

