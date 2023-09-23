The James Madison Dukes (3-0) go on the road to play the Utah State Aggies (1-2) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

James Madison is averaging 30.0 points per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and ranks 40th on the other side of the ball with 17.3 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Utah State is compiling 37.7 points per contest (34th-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FBS on defense (30.3 points allowed per game).

James Madison vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream:

Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

James Madison vs. Utah State Key Statistics

James Madison Utah State 373.7 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.3 (69th) 307.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.7 (85th) 172.7 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (42nd) 201.0 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.0 (78th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 568 yards (189.3 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Kaelon Black has compiled 228 rushing yards on 37 carries. He's also added 60 yards (20.0 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 156 yards (52.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 194 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has compiled 384 yards on 67.6% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rahsul Faison, has carried the ball 19 times for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Davon Booth has piled up 135 yards (on 21 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has totaled 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 227 (75.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has four touchdowns.

Micah Davis has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 153 yards (51.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jalen Royals' 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

