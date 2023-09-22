We have 2023 high school football competition in Wythe County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Wythe County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Max Meadows, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rural Retreat High School at George Wythe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Wytheville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

