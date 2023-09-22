Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you reside in Washington County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Washington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Hurley High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Damascus, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Battle High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Glade Spring, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
