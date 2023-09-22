According to our computer projections, the NC State Wolfpack will beat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams come together at Scott Stadium on Friday, September 22, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Virginia vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) NC State 34, Virginia 24

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 8.5 points or more this season (0-2).

The Cavaliers have hit the over in all of their three games with a set total.

The average over/under in Virginia games this year is 0.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The Wolfpack have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolfpack haven't won a game against the spread this year.

NC State has not covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

One of the Wolfpack's two games this season has hit the over.

The total for this game is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than the average total in NC State games thus far this season.

Cavaliers vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 31 22 34.5 26 24 14 Virginia 20.7 42.3 35 36 14 42

