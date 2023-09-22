Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you live in Russell County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Richlands High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy High School at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Honaker, VA
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Duffield, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
