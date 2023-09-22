If you live in Russell County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Richlands High School at Lebanon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lebanon, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grundy High School at Honaker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Honaker, VA
    • Conference: Black Diamond
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Castlewood High School at Rye Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Duffield, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

