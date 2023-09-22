Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Portsmouth County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Norview High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
I. C. Norcom High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.