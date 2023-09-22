Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pittsylvania County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Pittsylvania County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Pittsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Appomattox County High School at Gretna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gretna, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
