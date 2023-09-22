Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Montgomery County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Galax High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Riner, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
