The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered.

    • Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Brookville High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bedford, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty Christian Academy at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

