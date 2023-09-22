High school football competition in Loudoun County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Dominion High School at Broad Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

John Champe High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Ridge High School at Luray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Luray, VA

Luray, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Loudoun Valley High School