Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Madison High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Langley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Herndon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.