The Washington Commanders at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, five Commanders games went over the point total.

Washington sported the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Washington went 4-4. When favored, the Commanders went 4-4-1.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.

In addition, Brissett ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton amassed 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +100000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +750 5 October 5 Bears - +25000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +10000 8 October 29 Eagles - +750 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +10000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +800 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +6600 17 December 31 49ers - +600 18 January 7 Cowboys - +800

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.