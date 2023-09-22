Searching for how to stream high school football games in Brunswick County, Virginia this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Brunswick County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Surry County High School at Brunswick High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lawrenceville, VA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

