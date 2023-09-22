Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Bedford County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Brookville High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bedford, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Washington High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Moneta, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Forest High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
