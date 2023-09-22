This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Alexandria County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

FCA Bucks at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Edison High School