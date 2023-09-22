Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Alexandria County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
FCA Bucks at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
