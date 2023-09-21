Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in York County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered.
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Poquoson High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
