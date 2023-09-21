Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Richmond County, Virginia this week.
Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Meadowbrook High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Manassas Park High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powhatan High School at Huguenot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: Dominion
- How to Stream: Watch Here
